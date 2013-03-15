Acclaimed Blues Rock Guitarist
The Cole Allen Band
Friday, July 12th at 7:00pm
Opener: The Unnotables at 6:30pm
Award-winning Americana singer/songwriter
Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys
Saturday, July 13th at 7:00pm
Opener: Matt Fockler at 6:30pm
Levitt at the Falls | Celebrating our Inaugural 2019 Season
About
Levitt at the Falls will present 30 free professional concerts of various genres in Summer 2019.
Location
The Levitt Shell is a new, state-of-the-art outdoor music venue located in Falls Park West in Sioux Falls, SD.