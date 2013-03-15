mayhem

2019 Levitt Season Announced

SD's Original Horn Band

Spooncat!

Thursday, July 11th at 7pm

Opener: Dayna Jones at 6:30pm

Acclaimed Blues Rock Guitarist

The Cole Allen Band

Friday, July 12th at 7:00pm

Opener: The Unnotables at 6:30pm

 

Award-winning Americana singer/songwriter

Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys

Saturday, July 13th at 7:00pm

Opener: Matt Fockler at 6:30pm

 

Celebrate Jazz History

The Jazz Diversity Project

Sunday, July 14th at 5:00pm

 

Levitt at the Falls will present 30 free professional concerts of various genres in Summer 2019.

The Levitt Shell is a new, state-of-the-art outdoor music venue located in Falls Park West in Sioux Falls, SD.

Levitt at the Falls is a local non-profit with a mission to build community through music.

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support free music for all.

